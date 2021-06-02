Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Takes $384,000 Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

HZNP stock opened at $90.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $97.36.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 70,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $6,614,803.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,670,243.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $9,264,279.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,603.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 312,177 shares of company stock worth $28,278,866. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HZNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

