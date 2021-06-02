Jefferies Financial Group Comments on American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.09. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

NYSE AEO opened at $34.43 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $5,681,080.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,169,561.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 26,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $997,217.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,413.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 278,088 shares of company stock worth $9,733,038. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

