Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on EastGroup Properties, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.96 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.87.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.40.

NYSE:EGP opened at $161.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.09. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $113.47 and a one year high of $161.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.56, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 60.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.