Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Stora Enso Oyj’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stora Enso Oyj in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Danske lowered Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

SEOAY opened at $17.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.27. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 7.16%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.7162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. Stora Enso Oyj’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.