Jennison Associates LLC Buys 24,956 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,125,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,956 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $323,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alley Co LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 115,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 101,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,453,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,718,000 after acquiring an additional 374,988 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 606,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,343,000 after acquiring an additional 96,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,070,000 after acquiring an additional 13,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.74.

Shares of JPM traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.55. The stock had a trading volume of 161,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,508,570. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $90.78 and a 52 week high of $166.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.19. The company has a market cap of $504.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

