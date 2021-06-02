Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 44,765 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 960,424 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,765 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of The Walt Disney worth $177,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 844.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.40. The company had a trading volume of 139,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,581,206. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $322.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.51. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

