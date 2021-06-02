Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 634,233 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 159.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634,233 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $227,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,128,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,056,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 760.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,676,000 after purchasing an additional 251,296 shares during the period. Growth Interface Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,763,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 1,488,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 148,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,854,000 after purchasing an additional 148,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $218.31. The company had a trading volume of 13,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,146. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of -104.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.06 and a 52 week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.86% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.35.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,694.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $4,437,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,847,219 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

