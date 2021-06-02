Jennison Associates LLC Sells 562,117 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 35.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,041,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 562,117 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $520,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 685.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 530.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $470.16. 7,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,307. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $367.03 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 625.56, a P/E/G ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.55.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,148,846 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.