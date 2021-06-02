JOFF Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:JOFF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF)’s share price rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.67. Approximately 16,251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 85,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOFF. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $16,626,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $10,982,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $9,453,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,856,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,379,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:JOFF)

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

