John H. Marlow Sells 3,434 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total value of $890,161.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 197,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,139,180.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RNG opened at $253.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,012.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $291.02. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in RingCentral by 86.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in RingCentral by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist increased their target price on RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.43.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

