John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Announces Dividend of $0.29

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of HEQ stock remained flat at $$12.96 during trading hours on Wednesday. 44,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,956. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $13.02.

Get John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund alerts:

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.