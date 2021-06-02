Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,816.67 ($36.80).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

LON:JMAT traded down GBX 56 ($0.73) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 3,072 ($40.14). 603,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,894. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,161.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,978 ($25.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $20.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is presently 0.52%.

In related news, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 12 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,173 ($41.46) per share, for a total transaction of £380.76 ($497.47). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 36 shares of company stock worth $112,512.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.