JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Metro (ETR:B4B3) a €11.00 Price Target

Metro (ETR:B4B3) received a €11.00 ($12.94) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €8.89 ($10.46).

Shares of B4B3 traded up €0.80 ($0.94) on Wednesday, reaching €11.90 ($14.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.11. Metro has a twelve month low of €8.34 ($9.81) and a twelve month high of €13.00 ($15.29). The firm has a market cap of $35.41 million and a PE ratio of 7.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of €10.76.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

