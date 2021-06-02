JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €62.00 Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danone presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €59.85 ($70.41).

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €58.22 ($68.49) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €58.84. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

