JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €62.00 Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danone presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €59.85 ($70.41).

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €58.22 ($68.49) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €58.84. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

