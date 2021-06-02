Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,020,581 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,255,000 after acquiring an additional 175,247 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth $739,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 60,534 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth $635,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

In other news, CAO Thomas A. Austin sold 2,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $61,370.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $45,930.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,566.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 141,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,634,992 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.48. 23,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,538,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $27.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

