Jupiter Trading 104.5% Higher This Week (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $5.09 million and $3.15 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded 104.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00067651 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.95 or 0.00290947 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.00186505 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $412.36 or 0.01081381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,079.31 or 0.99860468 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

