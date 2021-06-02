JUST (JST) Trading Down 4.9% This Week

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last week, JUST has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a market cap of $157.35 million and $18.57 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0696 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00068978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.53 or 0.00284734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.64 or 0.00186127 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $463.86 or 0.01239806 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,390.51 or 0.99937455 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00032463 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

