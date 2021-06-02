Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Karat Packaging in a research note issued on Friday, May 28th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Karat Packaging’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KRT. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karat Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of KRT stock opened at $19.86 on Monday. Karat Packaging has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $20.22.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

