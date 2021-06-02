Kava.io Hits Market Capitalization of $332.87 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 36.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Kava.io has a total market cap of $332.87 million and $325.63 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.74 or 0.00012526 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00050290 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.44 or 0.00281053 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00042054 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00008781 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005433 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 130,032,812 coins and its circulating supply is 70,172,142 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

