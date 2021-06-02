Keep Network Trading 2.6% Lower This Week (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Keep Network has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Keep Network has a market cap of $140.73 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 513,172,993 coins. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

