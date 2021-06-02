Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,451 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 66,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 24,016 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 204,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after buying an additional 53,760 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 13,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,397,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,671,000 after buying an additional 522,130 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $51.34 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.