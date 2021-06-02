Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Upgraded to Buy at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins lifted their price target on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Keyera from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Keyera from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keyera has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.96.

Shares of KEYUF stock opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. Keyera has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

