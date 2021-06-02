Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.60

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.60 and last traded at C$19.58, with a volume of 155586 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.43.

KMP.UN has been the subject of several research reports. Laurentian set a C$21.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.50 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.58.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 15.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0567 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

About Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.