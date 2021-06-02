King DAG Trading 21.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded up 43.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last week, King DAG has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. King DAG has a market cap of $21.91 million and $40,155.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One King DAG coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

King DAG Coin Profile

KDAG is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

