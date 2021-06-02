Kinloch Capital LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.64. The stock had a trading volume of 35,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,798. The company has a market cap of $174.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.26. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $178.88 and a 52 week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.80.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

