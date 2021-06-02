Kinloch Capital LLC Invests $2.28 Million in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,000. Atmos Energy accounts for about 1.7% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,693,000 after purchasing an additional 655,903 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,231,000 after purchasing an additional 491,174 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,793,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,014,000 after purchasing an additional 303,022 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 1,582.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 248,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,737,000 after purchasing an additional 233,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 428.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,615,000 after purchasing an additional 201,935 shares during the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATO traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.99. 10,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,286. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.09.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

ATO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.