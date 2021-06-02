Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) posted its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 17.95%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.38. Kirkland’s has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $343.48 million, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.97.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

In related news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,742.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.