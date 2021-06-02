Kleros (PNK) Price Tops $0.16

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. Kleros has a total market cap of $97.45 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00009930 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00014509 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.08 or 0.00638413 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 610,816,415 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

