Komodo (KMD) Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $206.80 million and $14.28 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $1.64 or 0.00004312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.08 or 0.00438932 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.72 or 0.00298738 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.44 or 0.00158788 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00014963 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 125,981,074 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.