Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €54.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €54.00 ($63.53) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €51.41 ($60.48).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12-month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

