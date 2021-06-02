Krios Market Capitalization Tops $2.77 Million (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Krios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Krios has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $141.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Krios has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000869 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00009982 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $958.52 or 0.02530186 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00016605 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Krios

Krios (CRYPTO:GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

