L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.65 Billion

Equities analysts expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to post $4.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.63 billion. L3Harris Technologies reported sales of $4.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year sales of $18.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.50 billion to $18.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $19.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.97 billion to $20.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.21.

LHX traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,140. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.52. The company has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $221.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Terry L. Blaker grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 44,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,497,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

