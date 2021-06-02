LABS Group (LABS) Price Hits $0.0181 on Top Exchanges

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 37.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. LABS Group has a total market cap of $13.72 million and $2.07 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00068814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.87 or 0.00282313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00187142 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.31 or 0.01200781 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,435.69 or 0.99824487 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00032513 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

