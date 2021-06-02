Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Gap Up to $30.02

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.02, but opened at $31.20. Lands’ End shares last traded at $31.02, with a volume of 1,166 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LE. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lands’ End from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Lands' End alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 102.03 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $538.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.90 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sarah W. Rasmusen sold 8,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $202,203.57. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 103,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $3,996,405.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,771 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,895. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Lands’ End during the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Lands’ End during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Lands’ End during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,052,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.