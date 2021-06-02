Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 105.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 29,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lantheus by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,291,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,829,000 after acquiring an additional 435,251 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Lantheus by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Lantheus by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $24.69.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $31,960.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $495,886.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,996,007.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,148. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

