Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.66 and last traded at $29.78. Approximately 6,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 684,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.06.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWIM shares. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Latham Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other Latham Group news, CFO J Mark Borseth bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,244,996. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,767,000 over the last ninety days.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

