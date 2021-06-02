Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LGGNY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group upgraded Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

LGGNY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,654. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.66. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $20.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.9764 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.69%. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is presently 125.37%.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

