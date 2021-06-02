Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $82.51 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,284,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 946,890 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of General Electric worth $82,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.12. The company had a trading volume of 531,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,578,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.76, a PEG ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $14.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.