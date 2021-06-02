Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 18,262 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 702,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,262 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $54,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,509 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,956,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,617,000 after purchasing an additional 139,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after buying an additional 3,252,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.59. 358,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,762,966. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $191.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

