Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 296,012 Shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,047,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 296,012 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $71,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 171,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $18.73. The stock had a trading volume of 86,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,867. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $18.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 1.43.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

BPY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

