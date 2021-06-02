Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 4,320 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $35,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Biogen by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Biogen by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Biogen by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.39.

Shares of BIIB traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $270.18. 16,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,030. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

