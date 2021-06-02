Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Sells $1,516,121.88 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 57,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $1,516,121.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,823.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of -78.60 and a beta of 1.14. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,380 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,421 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEVI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.45.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

