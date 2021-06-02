LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Short Interest Up 33.1% in May

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the April 29th total of 886,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 449,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

LITB stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.65. 12,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,898. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $297.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.58. LightInTheBox has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $5.69.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $132.75 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITB. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in LightInTheBox during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in LightInTheBox in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in LightInTheBox in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

