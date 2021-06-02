Lincoln National Corp Acquires New Shares in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATOS. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 561.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 418,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATOS opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $5.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.22.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

