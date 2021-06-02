Lincoln National Corp Buys New Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $8,701,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $1,720,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $474,000. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $2,349,000. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $144.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.11 billion and a PE ratio of -9.29. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.07.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $450,740.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,165.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 486,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $68,055,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,118 shares in the company, valued at $77,016,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 945,221 shares of company stock worth $129,257,740 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lifted their target price on Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.97.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

