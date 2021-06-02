Lincoln National Corp Cuts Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 63.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,935 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 453,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,169,000 after buying an additional 224,183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $60.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.97.

