Lincoln National Corp Takes Position in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,400 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,518,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,251 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,222,417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after purchasing an additional 714,282 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,687,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,581,000 after purchasing an additional 402,030 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $875,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,033,000. 23.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.39. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 7.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Pi Financial raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.18.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.