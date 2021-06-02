Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Has $496,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,062 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 1.2% of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Oracle were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 248.0% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 172.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

ORCL stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.64. The stock had a trading volume of 301,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,297,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.91 and a 52 week high of $80.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

