Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,090,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Western Union by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,573,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,693 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in The Western Union by 11,967.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,476,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,217 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP purchased a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,411,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2,803.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,949,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,762,000 after buying an additional 1,881,914 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Western Union alerts:

NYSE:WU traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.89. 38,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,664,109. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.23.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The Western Union’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.27%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WU. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

In other The Western Union news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,483 shares of company stock worth $3,254,492 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.