Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,294.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 96,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after buying an additional 89,606 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 37.8% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 380,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,612,000 after buying an additional 104,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $67,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,498.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $26,645,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 870,178 shares of company stock worth $48,012,336. 10.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. Argus raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.28.

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.52. 18,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,934. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $68.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.03.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

